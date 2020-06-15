June 16-19 COVID-19 testing in Hammond and New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, Ochsner Health announced community COVID-19 testing locations in New Orleans and Hammond for the week of June 15.

Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older.

Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.