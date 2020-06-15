June 15 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 47,172 with 2,905 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 47,172.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,905.

Jefferson Parish leads the state with 8,416 cases. That is an increase of 37 from Sunday.

Orleans Parish follows closely with 7,411 cases. That is an increase of 18 from Sunday.

Of the 47,172 cases in Louisiana right now, 568 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 76 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 37,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.