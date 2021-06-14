Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

June 14 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 500 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 556 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 7 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,655.

The total number of cases statewide is now 475,908.

There are currently 283 infected people hospitalized, and 38 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,119,712 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,531,931 (as of June 14).

