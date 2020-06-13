June 13 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 46,283 with 2,891 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide jumped from 44,995 to 46,283.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,891.

Of the 46,283 cases in Louisiana right now, 542 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 76 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 33,900 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.