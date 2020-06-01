June 1 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 40,341 with 2,690 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 40,341.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,690.

Of the 40,341 cases in Louisiana right now, 661 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 86 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 31,700 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.