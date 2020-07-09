July 9 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,800 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,888 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 71,994.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,247.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



10,544

(increase of 92)



489

(increase of 1)



ORLEANS



8,344

(increase of 57)



539

(increase of 3)



ST. BERNARD



678

(increase of 10)



23

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



834

(increase of 6)



49

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



2,908

(increase of 64)



183

(increase of 2)



There are currently 1,042 infected people hospitalized, and 110 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went up overnight.

LDH estimates that 46,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.