July 8 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,800 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,888 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 70,151.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,231.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



10,452

(increase of 180)



488

(no increase)



ORLEANS



8,287

(increase of 81)



536

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



668

(increase of 9)



23

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



828

(increase of 12)



49

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



2,844

(increase of 106)



181

(no increase)



There are currently 1,022 infected people hospitalized, and 105 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went down overnight.

LDH estimates that 46,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.