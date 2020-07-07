July 7 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,900 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,936 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 68,263.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,211.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



10,272

(increase of 175)



488

(increase of 1)



ORLEANS



8,206

(increase of 63)



536

(increase of 2)



ST. BERNARD



659

(increase of 9)



23

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



816

(increase of 14)



49

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



2,738

(increase of 123)



181

(increase of 2)



There are currently 1,025 infected people hospitalized, and 109 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went up overnight.

LDH estimates that 43,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.