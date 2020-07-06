July 6 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,100 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,101 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 66,327.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,188.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS ST. TAMMANY ST. BERNARD ST. CHARLES DEATHS 487

(increase of 1) 534

(no increase) 179

(increase of 1) 23

(no increase) 49

(no increase) CASES 10,097

(increase of 223) 8,143

(increase of 112) 2,615

(increase of 42) 650

(increase of 4) 802

(increase of 6)

There are currently 964 infected people hospitalized, and 109 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went up overnight.

LDH estimates that 43,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.