July 31 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,799 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,799 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 116,280.

An additional 24 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 3,835.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



14,155

(increase of 129)

513

(no increase)



ORLEANS



10,255

(increase of 51)



560

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,001

(increase of 3)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,340

(increase of 20)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,621

(increase of 53)



201

(no increase)



There are currently 1,546 infected people hospitalized, and 222 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 74,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.