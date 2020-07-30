July 30 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,700 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,708 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 114,481.

An additional 42 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 3,811.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



14,026

(increase of 154)

513

(increase of 3)



ORLEANS



10,204

(increase of 84)



560

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



998

(increase of 8)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,320

(increase of 22)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,568

(increase of 81)



201

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,524 infected people hospitalized, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 74,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.