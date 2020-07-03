July 3 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,700 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,728 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 63,289.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,170.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 486 534 CASES 9,874 8,031

There are currently 852 infected people hospitalized, and 93 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went up overnight.

LDH estimates that 43,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.