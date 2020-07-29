July 29 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,700 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,735 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 112,773.

An additional 69 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 3,769.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



13,872

(increase of 92)

510

(no increase)



ORLEANS



10,120

(increase of 49)



559

(increase of 6)



ST. BERNARD



990

(increase of 9)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,298

(increase of 22)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,487

(increase of 78)



200

(increase of 2)



There are currently 1,544 infected people hospitalized, and 221 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 74,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.