July 28 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,100 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,121 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 111,038.

An additional 26 deaths brings the total to 3,700.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



13,780

(increase of 100)

510

(no increase)



ORLEANS



10,071

(increase of 60)



553

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



981

(increase of 5)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,276

(increase of 15)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,409

(increase of 34)



198

(increase of 3)



There are currently 1,583 infected people hospitalized, and 214 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 61,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.