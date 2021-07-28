July 28 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 4,700 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a spike in new cases with 4,699 overnight.

An additional 14 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,948.

The total number of cases statewide is now 531,952.

There are currently 1,524 infected people hospitalized, and 144 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,483,291 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,706,544 (as of July 26).