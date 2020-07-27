July 27 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,300 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,343 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 109,917.

An additional 23 deaths brings the total to 3,674.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



13,680

(increase of 232)

510

(no increase)



ORLEANS



13,680

(increase of 113)



552

(increase of 4)



ST. BERNARD



976

(increase of 19)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,261

(increase of 32)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,375

(increase of 90)



195

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,600 infected people hospitalized, and 208 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 61,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

