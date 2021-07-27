July 27 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 6,700 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a spike in new cases with 6,797 overnight.

An additional 20 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,934.

The total number of cases statewide is now 527,253.

There are currently 1,390 infected people hospitalized, and 127 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,483,291 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,706,544 (as of July 26).