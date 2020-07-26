July 26 COVID-19 Update: More than 3,800 new cases reported over weekend

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Over the weekend, 3,840 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 107,574.

An additional 47 deaths brings the total to 3,651.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



13,448

(increase of 320)

510

(increase of 3)



ORLEANS



9,898

(increase of 146)



551

(increase of 4)



ST. BERNARD



957

(increase of 48)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,229

(increase of 55)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,285

(increase of 149)



194

(increase of 3)



There are currently 1,557 infected people hospitalized, and 184 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 61,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Monday at noon.