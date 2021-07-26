Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

July 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 7,500 cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly than 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a spike in new cases with 7,592 over the weekend

An additional 14 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,914.

The total number of cases statewide is now 520,435.

There are currently 1,221 infected people hospitalized, and 113 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,483,291 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,706,544 (as of July 26).

For a complete parish-by-parish guide, please see the list below:

PARISHTOTAL CASESNEW CASES
Jefferson51000916
East Baton Rouge44989689
Orleans33827688
St. Tammany29527612
Tangipahoa15364454
Lafayette26484348
Terrebonne12093257
Ascension14577253
Caddo28505252
Livingston16291230
Ouachita20236225
Lafourche11537201
St. Mary5913166
Calcasieu24210142
St. Charles6280138
Vermilion6286136
St. Landry9795134
Bossier15309130
Washington5000123
Rapides13652122
Iberia8108121
St. Bernard4588106
St. John the Baptist4306101
Acadia716867
East Feliciana346165
Lincoln495852
St. Martin599351
Assumption255647
Iberville423446
West Baton Rouge322245
Morehouse312243
Beauregard355642
Avoyelles456941
St. James220641
Vernon346737
Evangeline384935
Pointe Coupee290835
De Soto304432
Webster448331
Plaquemines279527
Union261426
Catahoula125622
West Carroll124522
Franklin299321
Richland268221
Allen336518
Grant238318
Jefferson Davis335718
La Salle183618
Sabine310417
Concordia205416
Caldwell120415
Natchitoches431215
Claiborne152513
Winn165611
Madison16489
Bienville17648
St. Helena10448
East Carroll11745
Jackson21405
Parish Under Investigation3962
Red River9402
Cameron6541
Tensas3750
West Feliciana12460
*bold denotes parishes in the New Orleans region
COUNTYTOTAL CASESNEW CASES
Hancock4152102
Pearl River500994
Mississippi counties in the New Orleans region

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

