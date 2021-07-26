July 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 7,500 cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly than 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a spike in new cases with 7,592 over the weekend

An additional 14 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,914.

The total number of cases statewide is now 520,435.

There are currently 1,221 infected people hospitalized, and 113 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,483,291 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,706,544 (as of July 26).

For a complete parish-by-parish guide, please see the list below:

PARISH TOTAL CASES NEW CASES Jefferson 51000 916 East Baton Rouge 44989 689 Orleans 33827 688 St. Tammany 29527 612 Tangipahoa 15364 454 Lafayette 26484 348 Terrebonne 12093 257 Ascension 14577 253 Caddo 28505 252 Livingston 16291 230 Ouachita 20236 225 Lafourche 11537 201 St. Mary 5913 166 Calcasieu 24210 142 St. Charles 6280 138 Vermilion 6286 136 St. Landry 9795 134 Bossier 15309 130 Washington 5000 123 Rapides 13652 122 Iberia 8108 121 St. Bernard 4588 106 St. John the Baptist 4306 101 Acadia 7168 67 East Feliciana 3461 65 Lincoln 4958 52 St. Martin 5993 51 Assumption 2556 47 Iberville 4234 46 West Baton Rouge 3222 45 Morehouse 3122 43 Beauregard 3556 42 Avoyelles 4569 41 St. James 2206 41 Vernon 3467 37 Evangeline 3849 35 Pointe Coupee 2908 35 De Soto 3044 32 Webster 4483 31 Plaquemines 2795 27 Union 2614 26 Catahoula 1256 22 West Carroll 1245 22 Franklin 2993 21 Richland 2682 21 Allen 3365 18 Grant 2383 18 Jefferson Davis 3357 18 La Salle 1836 18 Sabine 3104 17 Concordia 2054 16 Caldwell 1204 15 Natchitoches 4312 15 Claiborne 1525 13 Winn 1656 11 Madison 1648 9 Bienville 1764 8 St. Helena 1044 8 East Carroll 1174 5 Jackson 2140 5 Parish Under Investigation 396 2 Red River 940 2 Cameron 654 1 Tensas 375 0 West Feliciana 1246 0 *bold denotes parishes in the New Orleans region

COUNTY TOTAL CASES NEW CASES Hancock 4152 102 Pearl River 5009 94 Mississippi counties in the New Orleans region