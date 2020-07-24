July 24 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,000 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,084 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 103,734.

An additional 29 deaths brings the total to 3,603.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



13,128

(increase of 183)

507

(no increase)



ORLEANS



9,752

(increase of 103)



548

(increase of 2)



ST. BERNARD



909

(increase of 17)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,174

(increase of 35)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,136

(increase of 114)



191

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,600 infected people hospitalized, and 197 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 61,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.