July 23 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,200 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,296 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 101,650.

An additional 16 deaths brings the total to 3,574.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



12,945

(increase of 133)

507

(increase of 3)



ORLEANS



9,649

(increase of 63)



546

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



891

(increase of 17)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,139

(increase of 51)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,022

(increase of 68)



190

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,585 infected people hospitalized, and 197 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 61,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.