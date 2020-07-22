July 22 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,700 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,771 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 99,354.

An update on the death toll is currently unavailable from the LDH. An additional 36 deaths on Tuesday brought the total to 3,498.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



12,812

(increase of 175)



504

(increase of 1)



ORLEANS



9,586

(increase of 135)



546

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



874

(increase of 35)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,088

(increase of 20)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,954

(increase of 95)



189

(no increase)



There are currently 1,581 infected people hospitalized, and 188 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 61,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.