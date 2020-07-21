July 21 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,600 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,691 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 96,583.

An additional 36 deaths brings the total to 3,498.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



12,637

(increase of 151)



503

(increase of 3)



ORLEANS



9,451

(increase of 72)



546

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



839

(increase of 9)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,068

(increase of 36)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,859

(increase of 69)



189

(no increase)



There are currently 1,527 infected people hospitalized, and 186 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 53,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.