July 20 COVID-19 Update: More than 3,100 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 3,186 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 94,892.

An additional 29 deaths brings the total to 3,462.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



12,486

(increase of 456)



501

(increase of 3)



ORLEANS



9,379

(increase of 219)



546

(increase of 2)



ST. BERNARD



830

(increase of 38)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,032

(increase of 63)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,790

(increase of 221)



189

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,508 infected people hospitalized, and 192 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 53,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.