July 19 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 4,000 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 3,985 new cases over the weekend – 315 in New Orleans alone.

An additional 13 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,841.

The total number of cases statewide is now 499,932.

There are currently 711 infected people hospitalized, and 54 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,407,099 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,686,533 (as of July 19).