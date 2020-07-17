July 17 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,100 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,280 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 88,590.

An additional 24 deaths brings the total to 3,399.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



12,030

(increase of 194)



498

(increase of 1)



ORLEANS



9,160

(increase of 108)



544

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



792

(increase of 18)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



969

(increase of 40)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,569

(increase of 95)



188

(no increase)



There are currently 1,401 infected people hospitalized, and 162 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 53,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.