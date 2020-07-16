July 16 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,200 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,280 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 86,411.

An additional 24 deaths brings the total to 3,375.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



11,836

(increase of 222)



497

(increase of 2)



ORLEANS



9,052

(increase of 106)



543

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



774

(increase of 20)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



929

(increase of 16)



50

(increase of 1)



ST. TAMMANY



3,474

(increase of 79)



188

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,369 infected people hospitalized, and 149 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 53,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.