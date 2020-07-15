July 15 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,000 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,089 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 84,131.

An additional 36 deaths brings the total to 3,351.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



11,614

(increase of 164)



495

(no increase)



ORLEANS



8,946

(increase of 100)



543

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



754

(increase of 16)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



913

(increase of 10)



49

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,395

(increase of 138)



187

(no increase)



There are currently 1,362 infected people hospitalized, and 146 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 46,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.