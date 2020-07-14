July 14 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,200 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,215 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 82,042.

An additional 22 deaths brings the total to 3,315.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



11,450

(increase of 638)



495

(no increase)



ORLEANS



8,846

(increase of 101)



542

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



738

(increase of 17)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



903

(increase of 21)



49

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,257

(increase of 85)



187

(increase of 3)



There are currently 1,362 infected people hospitalized, and 146 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went up overnight.

LDH estimates that 46,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.