July 14 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1,900 new cases overnight as death toll surpasses 10,800

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,936 new cases overnight.

An additional 10 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,808.

The total number of cases statewide is now 492,840.

There are currently 468 infected people hospitalized, and 40 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,359,788 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,667,447 (as of July 12).