July 13 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,700 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,705 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 79,827.

An additional seven deaths brings the total to 3,315.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



10,812

(increase of 444)



495

(increase of 5)



ORLEANS



8,745

(increase of 132)



541

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



721

(increase of 32)



24

(increase of 1)



ST. CHARLES



882

(increase of 28)



49

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,257

(increase of 253)



187

(increase of 3)



There are currently 1,308 infected people hospitalized, and 142 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went up overnight.

LDH estimates that 46,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.