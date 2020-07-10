July 10 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,600 new cases reported

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 2,642 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 74,636.

An additional 25 deaths brings the total to 3,272.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



10,812

(increase of 268)



490

(increase of 1)



ORLEANS



8,476

(increase of 132)



541

(increase of 2)



ST. BERNARD



689

(increase of 11)



23

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



854

(increase of 20)



49

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



3,004

(increase of 96)



184

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,117 infected people hospitalized, and 122 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went up overnight.

LDH estimates that 46,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.