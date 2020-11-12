Judge rejects GOP try to block Louisiana virus restrictions

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at the Case Closed Barbershop on November 15, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Louisiana residents head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the gubernatorial runoff election between Republican candidate Eddie Rispone and incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has rejected an effort by Republican state House members to force an end to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions.

State District Judge William Morvant ruled Thursday afternoon. Sixty-five Republican state House members recently invoked a state law provision allowing a majority in either the House or the Senate to force an end to a governor’s declared public health emergency.

Edwards argues the provision violates the state constitution’s requirement that a law be approved by both legislative bodies.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry was among those defending the legality of the petition at Thursday’s hearing