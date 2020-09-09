JP Council discusses COVID-19 recovery phases and restrictions with Gov. Edwards

One-stop operator Vickie Gregorio with the Heartland Workforce Solutions talks to a jobseeker outside the workforce office in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, as others seeking employment wait behind her. Nebraska reinstated job search requirements this week for most people claiming jobless benefits. Those unemployment insurance requirements were suspended in mid-March to help employees who had lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

JEFFERSON, LA – On Tuesday morning, the Jefferson Parish Council met with Governor John Bel Edwards to discuss the Council resolution that passed unanimously at last week’s Council meeting, which requests the Governor to enact COVID-19 recovery phases and restrictions on a regional basis in lieu of the current statewide implementation.

The resolution also requests that the criteria for entering Phase Three be provided to all parishes.

While no decision has been made yet regarding Phase Three, the Governor acknowledged the resolution to consider a regional approach and committed to keeping an open dialogue moving forward.

The Governor’s current statewide Phase Two order is set to expire on Friday, September 11, 2020.

According to Council Chairman Ricky J. Templet, “I’d like to commend my colleagues and the Governor of our great State for coming together as our Council was able to advocate for the critical need of economic revival in Jefferson. Our businesses are currently met with an unprecedented challenge that will take unprecedented leadership.”

According to Councilman At-Large (Division B) Scott Walker, “Governor Edwards was very receptive to our concerns and we appreciate him taking the time to listen. The Council’s desire is to get back to business in Jefferson Parish in a safe, smart manner. We will continue to work with the Governor to do our part to get there.”

“I was very pleased with the Governor’s willingness to work with us. He did point out, however, that our ability to move to Phase Three, and remain there, depends on our constituents obeying the mandates, especially with regard to the wearing of masks,” said Councilman Marion Edwards (District 1).

“The Parish Council was pleased that Governor Edwards read our resolution and understands the need for Jefferson Parish’s economy to move forward into Phase Three. We will continue to work with the Governor to share our Covid 19 statistics in the hopes that the criteria for Phase Three will be released soon,” said Councilman Deano Bonano (District 2).

“I am extremely appreciative that Governor John Bel Edwards took time out of his busy schedule to listen to the concerns of myself and my colleagues regarding Phase Three. He expressed his understanding of the need to resuscitate the economy as soon as possible, but would like to do so in a very cautious manner. The Governor did ask that we impress upon our constituents the importance of wearing mask to decrease the risk of transmission of the virus. I am looking forward to working with the Governor as we strive toward moving into Phase Three,” said Councilman Byron Lee (District 3).

“We were able to make our position known to the Governor, with our plea that the Parish be allowed to move to the next phase. The entire council voiced the concerns of our constituents loud and clear. While we cannot guarantee the result, I can attest that we stated our case thoroughly for moving to the next Phase,” said Councilman Dominick Impastato (District 4).

“I appreciate the open dialogue with the Governor. I don’t envy his decisions, but I wonder when as a state and nation do we consider the threat to people’s health that decimating their life savings and livelihoods will bring? I remain committed to re-opening safely and hope as a country we will consider data more multi-dimensional than positive Covid tests alone,” adds Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken (District 5).