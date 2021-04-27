Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Tammany lift mask mandate starting Wednesday, limitations remain

JEFFERSON, La. — In accordance with Gov. Joh Bel Edwards putting a partial end to the mask mandate in Louisiana, Jefferson Parish officials have also lifted its own mask requirement starting Wednesday, April 28.

Like Gov. Edwards’ new order, masks will still be required on public transit, in K-12 schools, colleges, universities and health care facilities.

Buildings where a mask mandate remains, include:

Joseph S. Yenni Building

General Government Building

Charles Odom Building

Jefferson Parish Credit Union

Jefferson Parish libraries

JPRD facilities and Courts (1st Parish, 2nd Parish, 24th and Juvenile)

The updated proclamation will be in effect for the next 28 days.

St. Bernard Parish is also lifting the mandatory mask requirements in conjunction with Gov. Edwards. However, Parish President McInnis asks residents to respect the right of private businesses who wish to continue mask mandates on or in their establishments.

McInnis stated: “Though the mask mandate has been lifted, it is important for citizens to get vaccinated, be mindful of others, continue to practice physical distancing.”

According to published reports on NOLA.com, St. Tammany Parish is falling in line with Jefferson Parish consistent with the State of Louisiana in partially lifting mask restrictions for the next month.