Jefferson Parish to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish announced it will partner with Ochsner Health to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing starting on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The testing site will be located at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie (6000 Airline Drive) and will offer tests for ages 2 years and up on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ochsner will administer Binax Rapid Antigen tests only; no PCR tests will be available at this site.

A Jefferson Parish media release said that limited appointments will open for scheduling each day at 7 a.m. and can be made online via a patient’s MyOchsner account or by calling 844-888-2772.

For the quickest service, patients are encouraged to complete the ePre-Check process online once the appointment is scheduled and have the QR code ready and accessible upon arrival.

Results will be available within an hour through the patient’s MyOchsner account.

Testing at Johnny Bright Playground and Alario Center will also take place tomorrow as scheduled. These sites offer PCR tests with a current 2-3 day turnaround. Both sites will be open while supplies last.

Vaccinations will be available at the Jefferson Parish Public Health Unit (1855 Ames Blvd.) on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – pediatric vaccines from 2 – 4 p.m.

Vaccines will not be at the Alario Center on Wednesday.

For real-time updates on testing hours, vaccine/testing locations and availability, visit COVID.JeffParish.net or follow Jefferson Parish on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.