Jefferson Parish to host additional COVID-19 testing events this week

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — People in Jefferson Parish wanting to get tested for COVID-19 have more opportunities to do so this week.

Parish officials announced Wednesday, December 29 that testing at the Johnny Bright Playground and the Alario Center will remain open through Saturday instead of the original plan to close for the New Year holiday.

Location Details

Johnny Bright Playground

Alario Center

  • 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego, LA 70094
  • Thursday, Dec. 30: Open 8 a.m. — 4p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.
  • Closed Saturday, Jan. 1
  • No pre-registration required

The Bonnabel Boat Launch site will be closed until further notice.

Jefferson Parish officials say the turnaround time for test results is about 2 to 3 days. For more information, visit the Jefferson Parish Facebook page.

