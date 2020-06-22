Jefferson Parish schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish Public Schools announced it will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in July.

Most of the ceremonies will take place at the Pontchartrain Center between July 6 and July 9. School Board officials say the ceremonies will be abbreviated and extra safety precautions will be taken.

Speeches and performances will be limited, and the number of invitations will be reduced.

The ceremonies will be recorded and made available online for anyone who can’t take part in person.