Jefferson Parish schools offering grab & go meals, at-home learning resources, and call center for families

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA – Students are out of school until at least April 14, but Jefferson Parish Schools will offer student meals and optional at-home learning resources to families.

The at-home learning resources will be available two ways: online at jpschools.org and in printed packets families can pick up beginning this Wednesday, March 18. That’s the day the district will begin providing grab and go meals for children. JP Schools educators will also operate a hotline for families who need academic support.

“Nothing we offer will fully replace the supports our kids receive when our doors are open,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We are stepping up to make this uncertain time a little easier for families.”

Meals will be provided weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning March 18. Families can pick up the first round of printed learning packets in the grab and go meal line March 18-20. New packets will be available March 30 through April 2.

The grab and go locations are:

Bissonet Plaza Elementary: 6818 Kawanee Drive in Metairie

Emmett Gilbert School: 435 S. Jamie Blvd. in Westwego

Fisher: 2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd. in Lafitte

Gretna Middle: 910 Gretna Blvd. in Gretna

Hazel Park Elementary: 8809 Jefferson Hwy. in River Ridge

Marie Riviere Elementary: 1564 Lake Ave. in Metairie

Marrero Middle: 4100 7th Street in Marrero

Meisler Middle: 3700 Cleary Ave. in Metairie

Riverdale High: 240 Riverdale Drive in Jefferson

Terrytown Elementary: 550 E. Forest Lawn Drive in Terrytown

Truman School: 5417 Ehret Road in Marrero

Woods Elementary: 1037 31st Street in Kenner

Worley Middle: 801 Spartans Drive in Westwego

Meals will be offered to any child age 18 and under regardless of whether they are a Jefferson Parish Schools student. Printed learning packets will be available for students in grades pre-K to 8th. Children must be present with an adult to receive a meal and learning packet. Meals will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning. The printed learning packets are intended for families who do not have internet access to the resources available on the district website. High school students are encouraged to use the digital coursework linked at jpschools.org.

The grab and go service will include pick-up lines outside the school for families to drive through or walk up. In order to avoid creating a large crowd, it is important that families immediately leave campus after receiving their meal and packet.

We encourage our families to reach out to their teachers with any academic questions. Teacher email addresses are available on individual school websites. For a school website directory, visit jpschools.org/schools. The district will open a hotline March 18 for families who need academic support. The hotline number is 504-349-8999. The call center will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning March 18. The hotline is available for families who have questions about either the online learning resources or printed learning packets.

In response to the Governor’s emergency proclamation, all Jefferson Parish Schools are closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 14. JP Schools is on spring break April 10-14. The district has made digital at-home learning resources available to families at jpschools.org.

Eighty-two percent of the families in JP Schools are economically disadvantaged. JP Schools also estimates that around 50% of the families it serves lack the internet service or home technology to receive the digital at-home learning resources available to students.

Meals will be provided to all children age 18 and under without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Jefferson Parish Schools is an equal opportunity provider.