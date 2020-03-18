Jefferson Parish Schools offer “grab-and-go” meals for students

HARVEY, LA.– The Jefferson Parish School System is offering student meals and optional at-home learning resources to families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals will be provided weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning today. Families can pick up the first round of printed learning packets in the grab and go meal line March 18-20. New packets will be available March 30 through April 2.

Families can go to any of the 13 locations to pick up a free Grab and Go meal and at-home learning packet, even if the site is not their home school.

The grab and go locations are:

Bissonet Plaza Elementary: 6818 Kawanee Drive in Metairie

Emmett Gilbert School: 435 S. Jamie Blvd. in Westwego

Fisher: 2529 Jean Lafitte Blvd. in Lafitte

Gretna Middle: 910 Gretna Blvd. in Gretna

Hazel Park Elementary: 8809 Jefferson Hwy. in River Ridge

Marie Riviere Elementary: 1564 Lake Ave. in Metairie

Marrero Middle: 4100 7th Street in Marrero

Meisler Middle: 3700 Cleary Ave. in Metairie

Riverdale High: 240 Riverdale Drive in Jefferson

Terrytown Elementary: 550 E. Forest Lawn Drive in Terrytown

Truman School: 5417 Ehret Road in Marrero

Woods Elementary: 1037 31st Street in Kenner

Worley Middle: 801 Spartans Drive in Westwego

Meals will be offered to any child age 18 and under regardless of whether they are a Jefferson Parish Schools student. Printed learning packets will be available for students in grades pre-K to 8th. Children must be present with an adult to receive a meal and learning packet. Meals will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning. The printed learning packets are intended for families who do not have internet access to the resources available on the district website. High school students are encouraged to use the digital coursework linked at jpschools.org.