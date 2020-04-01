Jefferson Parish schools offer emotional support line for employees and families

HARVEY, La. – Jefferson Parish schools have opened a call center to help support the mental health needs of their employees and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School employees and parents or guardians of students can call the help line and speak with a trained mental health professional. These professionals can offer emotional support and share resources.

The help line can be reached by calling (504) 349-7629 and is operational weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m and then again from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

“We recognize the significant impact this unprecedented crisis is having on our families and staff,” says JP Schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “Along with providing meals, at-home learning resources, and ensuring all our employees continue to receive their regular pay and benefits, this call center is another way we can step into the gap to support our JP Schools family.”

The help line is now active for mental and emotional health needs but is not considered an emergency contact.

Students, staff, or families who are in a life-threatening situation are still required to call 911.