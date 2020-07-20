Jefferson Parish Schools announce ‘Start Strong Jefferson’ reopening plan

HARVEY, LA – Jefferson Parish Schools (JP Schools) unveiled its full Start Strong Jefferson reopening plan ensuring a safe and successful start to the school year.

Start Strong Jefferson was developed after months of planning and collaboration and was shared today with families, employees, and the community.

The full plan is available here.

“Our top responsibility is the safety of our students and employees, and our top priority is student learning,” said Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “Our plan will ensure students get the education they deserve starting day one. Given the fluid nature of this public health crisis, we will adjust our plan as we get new information.”

The district’s Start Strong Jefferson priorities are:

Ensure a safe teaching and learning environment for students and employees. Provide all students a high-quality education five days a week. Prioritize safe, in-person learning environments with a focus on PK-5 students. Be prepared to transition to 100% virtual instruction if needed. Give families a choice about the best school instructional model for their children. Provide families and employees with the necessary training and support. Communicate proactively and clearly with students, families, employees and community.

The district will offer a combination of in-person and virtual teaching and learning, following guidelines from Louisiana’s reopening phases and the Jefferson Parish School Board’s approved 2020-2021 School Calendar.

They are prioritizing safe, in-person learning, particularly for their prekindergarten through fifth grade students. However, families have the choice for their children to receive virtual at-home teaching and learning using Virtual Jefferson.

To keep students and employees safe, JP Schools is implementing additional safety protocols.

All employees and students will have daily temperature checks, wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and wash or sanitize hands frequently. Schools will have increased cleaning and disinfecting.

Start Strong Jefferson was developed with guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Jefferson Parish Government. The plan used input from families, educators, and community members via two surveys.

All information in Start Strong Jefferson is subject to change based upon Louisiana’s reopening phases. The full plan can be found here.