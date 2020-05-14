Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng outlines Phase One for reopening Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON, LA – Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng joined other State and Parish leaders at a press conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 to outline Jefferson Parish’s phased plan of reopening.

Starting this Friday, May 15, Jefferson Parish will move to Phase One, which follows the White House COVID-19 guidance, removing the Stay at Home order for citizens and allowing additional businesses to open under strict occupancy, protection and social distancing guidelines.

This falls in line with Governor John Bel Edwards’ order for the State of Louisiana. Business and faith leaders can visit OpenSafely.la.gov to access additional resources and receive guidance and updates from the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Phase One guidance will allow essential businesses, as defined by CISA, to remain open. Non-essential businesses (sometimes called “gray area” businesses) and places of worship may remain open at 25 percent of their occupancy. All business owners should read Governor John Bel Edwards’ order to understand which category their business falls into.

The Jefferson Back to Business Plan, released by the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), the Jefferson Parish Council and Administration, also outlines which Jefferson Parish businesses will open in Phase One. This plan was developed based on Federal and State regulations and in concert with medical leaders and an industry task force to ensure the economy reopens in a way that is thoughtful and rooted in public health to ensure the safety of residents and employees.

New types of businesses that may open beginning on Friday, May 15, with 25 percent occupancy limits, sanitation guidelines and spacing for physical distancing include:

Gyms, fitness centers and pools (with the exception of JPRD, see below for details)

Barber shops and hair/nail salons

Casinos and Video Poker

Theaters

Racetracks (not open to spectators)

Museums, zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)

Bars and breweries with LDH food permits

The following businesses remain closed during Phase One:

Massage establishments and spas

Tattoo parlors

Carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, arcades, fairs

Bars and breweries without LDH food permits

Pool halls

Contact sports

Children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks

Adult entertainment venues and other similar businesses

According to Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, “Please know that the safety and health of our citizens is a top priority as we transition to reopening the Jefferson Parish economy. High risk individuals should continue to stay at home, except for essential activities, like getting food or medical care. Everyone should practice social distancing and wear face coverings in public to protect the people around them. Regardless of what phase we are in, we all have a role to play in this and we must remain vigilant against this virus which still exists in our community.”

As Jefferson Parish transitions into Phase One, there are some changes in regards to reopening Jefferson Parish Government Buildings and how some Jefferson Parish Departments will operate, including the following:

Effective Friday, May 15, 2020:

Jefferson Parish Transit Department (JeT): All riders must wear a face covering or mask upon boarding. Beginning Saturday, May 23, JeT will reinstate fare collection. CLICK HERE for additional information.

All riders must wear a face covering or mask upon boarding. Beginning Saturday, May 23, JeT will reinstate fare collection. CLICK HERE for additional information. Jefferson Parish Library System: The Jefferson Parish Library will not be open to patrons during Phase One; however, book drops will be open. There are no library card expirations or fines for late materials during this time. Many online resources are available at www.jplibrary.net. CLICK HERE for additional information.

The Jefferson Parish Library will not be open to patrons during Phase One; however, book drops will be open. There are no library card expirations or fines for late materials during this time. Many online resources are available at www.jplibrary.net. CLICK HERE for additional information. Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD): All citizens should avoid close contact with others when accessing parks. The following facilities and programs will open or remain closed during Phase One:

All citizens should avoid close contact with others when accessing parks. The following facilities and programs will open or remain closed during Phase One: JPRD Facilities to be reopened in Phase One include: Tennis Courts, Batting Cages, Dog Parks, Fishing Piers, Disc Golf and Boardwalks.

Tennis Courts, Batting Cages, Dog Parks, Fishing Piers, Disc Golf and Boardwalks. JPRD Facilities to remain closed in Phase One include: Outdoor Restrooms, Outdoor Water Fountains, Tot Lots, Shelters, Outdoor Exercise Equipment, Carousel and Spray Parks, Outdoor Basketball Goals, Pools, Concession Stands and Meeting Rooms/Rentals.

Outdoor Restrooms, Outdoor Water Fountains, Tot Lots, Shelters, Outdoor Exercise Equipment, Carousel and Spray Parks, Outdoor Basketball Goals, Pools, Concession Stands and Meeting Rooms/Rentals. All non-contact and solo sports are permitted in Phase One, which includes JPRD Youth Softball and baseball: Registration to take place May 15 – June 1, tryouts to take place June 1 – June 14 and the league play to start on June 15. Visit www.JPRD.org to register.

which includes JPRD Youth Softball and baseball: Registration to take place May 15 – June 1, tryouts to take place June 1 – June 14 and the league play to start on June 15. Visit www.JPRD.org to register. JPRD Summer Camp: Online registration is open; first day of camp is June 1. Visit www.JPRD.org to register.

Online registration is open; first day of camp is June 1. Visit www.JPRD.org to register. Alario Center: Alario Center remainsclosed to the public at this time. Events scheduled at the Alario Center during Phase One are canceled or postponed, until further notice. Free COVID-19 testing is offered daily at the Alario Center for individuals 18+, ID required but insurance not needed. This site opens at 8 a.m. every day and there is a cap of 150 tests per day. CLICK HERE for additional information.

Alario Center remainsclosed to the public at this time. Events scheduled at the Alario Center during Phase One are canceled or postponed, until further notice. Free COVID-19 testing is offered daily at the Alario Center for individuals 18+, ID required but insurance not needed. This site opens at 8 a.m. every day and there is a cap of 150 tests per day. CLICK HERE for additional information. Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter: The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters remain closed to the public and open by appointment-only. All upcoming events have been suspended until further notice. Animal Control will continue to respond to emergency calls, including issues of aggressive or injured animals. Owner surrenders are being postponed until further notice, adoptions will be done by appointment only. Shelter pets are listed on Petfinder and Petango. For all Animal Shelter inquires (including: adoption, fostering, reporting lost/found pets, animal control), citizens should call (504)736-6111 or (504)349-5111 during regular business hours which are Mon – Fri 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Effective Monday, May 18, 2020:

Jefferson Parish Government buildings and facilities: Jefferson Parish buildings and facilities will be open to the public; however, individuals are encouraged to continue to access services online or by phone. All employees and visitors who need to gain access to Jefferson Parish Government buildings and facilities will be required to wear a mask or face covering and undergo a temperature screening prior to entry.

Jefferson Parish buildings and facilities will be open to the public; however, individuals are encouraged to continue to access services online or by phone. All employees and visitors who need to gain access to Jefferson Parish Government buildings and facilities will be required to wear a mask or face covering and undergo a temperature screening prior to entry. Jefferson Parish Courts: CLICK HERE for additional information on 24 th Judicial District Court, 1 st Parish Court, 2 nd Parish Court, Juvenile Court and Louisiana Supreme Court. According to Governor John Bel Edwards, evictions remain suspended through June 5. While individuals still owe rent payments, landlords cannot start the eviction process.

CLICK HERE for additional information on 24 Judicial District Court, 1 Parish Court, 2 Parish Court, Juvenile Court and Louisiana Supreme Court. According to Governor John Bel Edwards, evictions remain suspended through June 5. While individuals still owe rent payments, landlords cannot start the eviction process. Curbside recycling: Curbside recycling pick-up in Unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte, as well as drop-off recycling at the David Drive and Lapalco collection centers will be resume. CLICK HERE for additional information.