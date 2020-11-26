Jefferson Parish outlines modified Phase II guidelines

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

JEFFERSON, LA – Starting November 25, Jefferson Parish will move back to a modified Phase Two, which follows Governor John Bel Edwards’ order for the State of Louisiana, in response to COVID-19. This order will last for 28 days.

“Due to the rise in numbers both here and across the state, it is unfortunate that we are having to move back to a modified Phase Two. However, these guidelines will help provide a safer path forward in trying to get a grip on slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “We all have a role to play in fighting this virus and with the holidays upon us, it is important to adhere to these guidelines to not only protect yourself, but also your loved ones.”

See below for the revised guidelines:

Up to 25% occupancy with social distancing and mask mandates: Sporting events

Up to 50% occupancy with social distancing and mask mandates: Gyms/fitness centers Restaurants/coffee shops/cafes Casinos/video poker Non-essential retail

Up to 75% occupancy with social distancing and mask mandates: Churches/houses of worship

Bars in parishes with greater than 5% positivity for 2 consecutive weeks: Must close to indoor consumption, but can allow outdoor seating up to 50 people, seated and spaced apart and masks mandated



**According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), Jefferson Parish’s percent positivity of tests is 6% (for the week of 11/12 – 11/18). LDH reported 5.2% positivity for Jefferson Parish during the week prior (11/5 – 11/11).

Bars in parishes with 5% or below positivity for 2 consecutive weeks: Can allow indoor consumption up 25% occupancy, seated and spaced apart, outdoor consumption encouraged and masks mandated

Reduced in gathering sizes at Reception Halls/Event Centers: Indoors, limited to 25% occupancy, masks required, up to 75 people Outdoors, limited to 25% occupancy, masks required, up to 150 people, where social distancing is not possible



All private and public employers should consider maximizing the use of telework.

See below for Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department Modifications:

All youth sports at the playgrounds are suspended beginning Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m. Activities will resume under the new guidelines on Monday, December 7, 2020. This includes Biddy and intramural basketball team tryouts, tennis, and rugby.

The West Bank playground tackle football championships will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 as planned with modified times and locations to adhere to the new Phase 2 guidelines. Times and locations are TBD.

All individuals, groups and organizations that have rented JPRD facilities, including Lafreniere Park, Parc de Families, LaSalle Park, and Bucktown Marina, through December 23, 2020 will be notified of the new Phase 2 guidelines and will be asked to provide a letter describing how their rental activity will adhere to the new Phase 2 guidelines.

All Leisure Service activities are suspended beginning Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. Activities will resume under the new Phase 2 guidelines on Monday, December 7, 2020. This includes classes, Golden Age and Special Needs Programming.

