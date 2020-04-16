Jefferson Parish moves Class of 2020 graduations to July

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. – Jefferson Parish is moving its high school graduations to July in an effort to preserve in-person commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

“Senior year is one of the most memorable times of our kids’ lives, and the pinnacle of this time is the commencement ceremony,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re doing everything in our power to make this moment special for the Class of 2020. Our seniors deserve a traditional graduation and I want to do all we can to make that possible.”

Commencement ceremonies will be between July 6-9 for all JP Schools graduating classes except Grand Isle School, JCFA Charter and Kenner Discovery Charter High. If in-person graduations are still not safe, virtual ceremonies will be held mid-July.

The ceremonies are are as scheduled:

July 6 at the Pontchartrain Center Riverdale High, 9:30 a.m. Haynes Academy, 2:00 p.m. East Jefferson High, 6:00 p.m.

July 7 at the Pontchartrain Center West Jefferson High, 9:30 a.m. Thomas Jefferson Academy, 2:00 p.m. Grace King High, 6:00 p.m.

July 8 at the Pontchartrain Center Higgins High, 9:30 a.m. Patrick Taylor Academy, 2:00 p.m. Helen Cox High, 6:00 p.m.

July 9 at the Pontchartrain Center John Ehret High, 9:30 a.m. Fisher Middle-High, 2:00 p.m. Bonnabel High, 6:00 p.m.



The ceremonies will be shortened and include additional safety measures. Speeches and performances will be limited and invitations will be reduced. The district will record each graduation and make videos available online.

Diplomas will be distributed at schools in late May. Schools will communicate information about diploma pick-up and commencement ceremonies to families.

Other parish schools have released the following information about their graduations:

July 10 Grand Isle School will host graduation at their school building, 12:00 p.m.

July 14 JCFA Charter will host graduation at La Maison Creole, 6:00 p.m.

TBD Kenner Discovery Charter High

