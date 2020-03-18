Jefferson Parish Library offers all JP residents access to online resources

METAIRIE, LA – All people who live in Jefferson Parish now have access to Jefferson Parish Library’s online resources, even if they do not possess a library card.

Some of the resources do not require a card but others do. If patrons do not possess cards, they can go to the front page of the website – www.jplibrary.net – and sign up for a temporary card which will be active for 30 days. At the end of that time, patrons can sign up again.

“I encourage Jefferson Parish residents to investigate the library’s online services – books, movies, music, magazines, children’s materials, genealogy resources, and educational materials,” says Marylyn Haddican, director of the library. “The library has many, many resources that patrons can tap into even though our libraries are unavailable.”

All Jefferson Parish libraries are currently unavailable to incoming patrons until further notice. Library staff are present at each location and are answering phone calls and emails from patrons who have questions.

All children, teen and adult programming is postponed. Tax services provided by external nonprofit groups are terminated for 2020.

Patrons who need to return books may do so by placing them in the book drops outside each library.

Patrons who need to renew items can do so at the library’s website, by calling the renewal line at 504-885-8588, or by calling the library and talking to a library employee. Patrons with overdue items or other materials will not incur fines/fees.

Books that have been placed on hold for pick-up will remain on the hold shelf at each library.

Patrons who need to renew library cards can do so by telephone. However, library cards will not expire for any patron during this period when libraries are unavailable to incoming patrons.

