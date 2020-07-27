Jefferson Parish Library creates archive to document the coronavirus pandemic

JEFFERSON, LA –The Jefferson Parish Library has launched the JPL Coronavirus Chronicles as a way for parish residents to document their feelings and thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times and future generations will want to know how we got through it,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “I am proud of our Jefferson Parish Library staff for taking on this important initiative. We are calling all Jefferson Parish residents to submit stories, photos or any other items that represent your life during COVID-19, the ways you and your families are staying in touch and the emotional impact of this pandemic.“

The JPL Coronavirus Chronicles archive project is open to adults, teens and children. This opportunity is free of charge and there are two basic ways to participate:

Patrons may submit their comments – as many as 300 words – to describe their feelings or experiences. The emphasis is on self-expression, candor and a willingness to be a social commentator and to gather stories. No stress needs to be placed on appropriate grammar, spelling or style.

The second method involves uploading photographs, artwork, short stories, journal entries, or any other items that express one’s feelings about life during the coronavirus.

Patrons can participate in this program by going to the library’s homepage at www.jplibrary.net and clicking on the “JPL Coronavirus Chronicles Archive Project” link to fill out a form. Those who want to submit photos as part of their contribution should send them to JPLCovidChronicles@jplibrary.net.

For more information regarding this event, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at 504-889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.

Patron views/comments will appear on the JPL website. Posts that are offensive or inappropriate will not be displayed.

