Jefferson Parish Library begins Phase I of re-opening

METAIRIE, LA – The Jefferson Parish Library will begin Phase 1 of re-opening on Friday, May 15, by opening book drops at all libraries, though libraries will not yet be open to patrons.

During Phase I, book drops will be open for patrons to return books, DVDs, CDs or any material.

There are no library card expirations or fines for late materials during Phase I.

The following services will be available during Phase I:

24/7 access to Wi-Fi will be available at all library parking lots;

The library’s Facebook and social media pages, library webpage, Ask-a-Librarian and other remote platforms will continue to operate for patrons who have questions or need to interact with library staff; and

Virtual services will be continued, including remote databases and online books and DVDs.

Staff is working to create alternate summer reading program plans and to develop additional virtual programs.

For more information regarding this presentation, contact Chris Smith, Manager of Adult Programming for the library, at 504-889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.

