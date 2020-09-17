Jefferson Parish Libraries enter Phase 3 of re-opening

METAIRIE, LA – Under the Governor’s orders, the Jefferson Parish Library has entered Phase III of the re-opening process.

Each library is open to the public but hours may vary by branch. Patrons can request and reserve items to pick up via curbside service or inside via self-checkout or counter service.

Distanced computers will be available for use by advanced reservation and distanced seating will be available inside for patrons use.

Meeting and study rooms will be open, but are subject to the capacity limitations established by the State of Louisiana for Phase III.

Patrons must wear a face covering or mask and undergo a temperature screening prior to entering.

Single and larger study rooms will be available with limited capacity and time management.

A reservation for a meeting room is required. There will be a limited capacity for each individual meeting room due to social distancing restrictions.

For more information regarding this presentation, contact Chris Smith, manager of Adult Programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.