Jefferson Parish leaders: Behavior must change to slow the spread of COVID-19

Businesses and residents in Jefferson Parish will not see tighter COVID-19 restrictions right now, but leaders say behavior must change to slow the spread of the virus.

As the general community inches closer to being able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say it’s not time to let your guard down.

“On one hand, the end is in sight and with the holidays coming, that could not be more exciting news,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health. “The road we’re on though is as treacherous as it has ever been before.”

Dr. Kanter says expect the state’s COVID numbers to get worse for several reasons, including when it’s colder, people are inside so there is higher transmission, people are not following CDC guidelines during the holidays, hospitals are filling up and there will be no outside help during the surge.

“Now, every state is on fire just like us and any doctors or nurses out there will be needed in their home states,” Dr. Kanter said.

Like other leaders, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said if you do celebate the holidays in the coming weeks, do so with your immediate family and make sure people are wearing a mask.

“I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t get it by now. I hate to say it, but if you don’t get it by now, you’re just burying your head in the sand or you’re not able to process we’re in a global pandemic,” Sheng said.

The doctors at Friday’s news conference say while the end is in sight, people need to trust the vaccine and get it so the pandemic will end.